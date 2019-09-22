FORT BELVOIR, Va. — One person is dead and three others are hospitalized after a car crashed into a tree Saturday.

Fairfax County Police say the crash happened at around 5:49 p.m. on the northbound side of Telegraph Road at Landsdowne Center just south of Beulah Street.

Police say all of the passengers are adults and were taken to a nearby hospital.

One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other three passengers are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Crash reconstruction detectives are still on scene investigating. Officials say the Northbound side of Telegraph Road will be closed for an extended period of time.

This is a continuing story. Check back for updates.

