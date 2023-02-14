OmniRide strike causes major delays for commuters

Commuter buses will not operate on Valentine's Day due to an extreme shortage of bus operators, impacting riders in Dale City, Dumfries, Woodbridge and Manassas.

VIRGINIA, USA — A worker strike is forcing a Northern Virginia transit system to modify services and causing delays for commuters.

OmniRide said in a statement that they are "extremely short of the personnel needed to operate" on Tuesday, and would reduce service on certain routes as a result. Riders in Dale City, Dumfries, Woodbridge and Manassas were impacted.

Below are the OmniRide delays for Tuesday, Feb. 14:

OmniRide Express

Commuter buses will not operate due to an extreme shortage of bus operators, in Stafford, Prince William, and Manassas areas.

OmniRide Metro Express

Buses will not operate due to an extreme shortage of bus operators.

OmniRide Local

Dale City Local: the first trip departs Chinn Center at 5:45 a.m. and will operate approximately every 90 minutes.

Dumfries Local: first departs the Lofts at 5:45 a.m. and will operate approximately every 90 minutes

Route 1 Local: will not operate. Riders may use the Dumfries or Woodbridge routes to travel Route 1 corridor

Woodbridge Local - B Loop: first trip departs Lake Ridge Commuter Lot at 5:35 a.m. and will operate approximately every 90 minutes. Woodbridge A Loop will not operate.

Manassas Local - 65B, 65N, 67: Will Not Operate

OmniRide Access paratransit and OmniRide connect microtransit will run regular services, while the East-West Express will not operate.

The eastern transfer hub will continue at the shopping mall, Potomac Mills, located in Woodbridge, Virginia, for the eastern local routes. According to OmniRide, buses will not go to the Transit Center.