OmniRide strike causes major delays for commuters

VIRGINIA, USA — A worker strike is forcing a Northern Virginia transit system to modify services and causing delays for commuters.
OmniRide said in a statement that they are "extremely short of the personnel needed to operate" on Tuesday, and would reduce service on certain routes as a result. Riders in Dale City, Dumfries, Woodbridge and Manassas were impacted.
Below are the OmniRide delays for Tuesday, Feb. 14:
OmniRide Express
Commuter buses will not operate due to an extreme shortage of bus operators, in Stafford, Prince William, and Manassas areas.
OmniRide Metro Express
Buses will not operate due to an extreme shortage of bus operators.
OmniRide Local
- Dale City Local: the first trip departs Chinn Center at 5:45 a.m. and will operate approximately every 90 minutes.
- Dumfries Local: first departs the Lofts at 5:45 a.m. and will operate approximately every 90 minutes
- Route 1 Local: will not operate. Riders may use the Dumfries or Woodbridge routes to travel Route 1 corridor
- Woodbridge Local - B Loop: first trip departs Lake Ridge Commuter Lot at 5:35 a.m. and will operate approximately every 90 minutes. Woodbridge A Loop will not operate.
- Manassas Local - 65B, 65N, 67: Will Not Operate
OmniRide Access paratransit and OmniRide connect microtransit will run regular services, while the East-West Express will not operate.
The eastern transfer hub will continue at the shopping mall, Potomac Mills, located in Woodbridge, Virginia, for the eastern local routes. According to OmniRide, buses will not go to the Transit Center.
Riders can call OmniRide Customer Service at 703-730-6664 for assistance.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.