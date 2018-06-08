FAIRFAX, Va. -- From doctors to directors to nurses and technicians, there are a total of 21 staff members at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital that are pregnant or have recently delivered a baby.

The births are all taking place within a year, starting from February 2018 to January 2019.

All of the mothers, moms-to-be and one dad-to-be work inside the hospital's emergency room. On Monday, they're all gathering to take a group photo.

We're so excited for each of you. Congratulations, ladies!

PHOTOS: 21 staff members at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital to give birth in 1 year

© 2018 WUSA