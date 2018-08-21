Despite pulling out of the District’s dockless bike-sharing market, Ofo bikes will find a new life in D.C.

Vélocity Bicycle Cooperative will be selling some of the bikes for the low cost of $100 on Saturday, allowing some D.C. residents to continue to zoom around on the brightly-colored yellow bikes.

The bikes come with all the features they had while they were available on the street: airless tires, lights, a basket, and a bell.

The cooperative offers a place for cyclists to learn, get bike assistance, and recycle old bike parts.

Now, on Saturday, at their warehouse in Alexandria, they’ll be selling a limited number of the Ofo bikes “fresh-out-of-the box.”

“Please note that bikeshare bikes are designed to be very durable and are constructed with theft-resistant proprietary parts, which may prevent adjustment or eventual replacement of certain parts,” they wrote on their website.

Ofo pulled out of the bike-sharing market in late July, citing an inability to keep ahead with the District’s restrictions. Companies may only operate 400 bikes and they must be in all eight wards. Mobike also pulled out.

The now-obsolete bikes being sold for private use may be a sigh of relief.

Photos from a drone in China show the hundreds of obsolete bike-shares piled up in a landfill or on the sidewalks.

They’ll be sold at the warehouse behind 1502 Mt Vernon Ave Alexandria, VA 22301 from 9:00am-1:00pm on Saturday August 25.

