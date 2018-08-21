Despite pulling out of the District’s dockless bike-sharing market, Ofo bikes will find a new life in D.C.

Vélocity Bicycle Cooperative will be selling some of the bikes for the low cost of $100 on Saturday, allowing some D.C. residents to continue to zoom around on the brightly-colored yellow bikes.

The bikes come with all the features they had while they were available on the street: airless tires, lights, a basket, and a bell.

The cooperative offers a place for cyclists to learn, get bike assistance, and recycle old bike parts.

Now, on Saturday, at their warehouse in Alexandria, they’ll be selling a limited number of the Ofo bikes “fresh-out-of-the box.”

“Please note that bikeshare bikes are designed to be very durable and are constructed with theft-resistant proprietary parts, which may prevent adjustment or eventual replacement of certain parts,” they wrote on their website.

Ofo pulled out of the bike-sharing market in late July, citing an inability to keep ahead with the District’s restrictions. Companies may only operate 400 bikes and they must be in all eight wards. Mobike also pulled out.

The now-obsolete bikes being sold for private use may be a sigh of relief.

Photos from a drone in China show the hundreds of obsolete bike-shares piled up in a landfill or on the sidewalks.

PHOTOS: This is where bicycles from bike shares go to die in China
The bike-sharing industry is wildly popular in China, but has grown so rapidly that authorities have introduced regulations. Shanghai announced a ban on additional bikes being deployed in the city.
The bike-sharing industry is wildly popular in China, but has grown so rapidly that authorities have introduced regulations. Shanghai announced a ban on additional bikes being deployed in the city. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images)
The bike-sharing industry is wildly popular in China, but has grown so rapidly that authorities have introduced regulations. Shanghai announced a ban on additional bikes being deployed in the city. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images)
WUHAN, CHINA: Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen piled up at an open area near a river embankment at Wuchang District on July 9, 2018 in China. Recently, the number of shared bikes in Wuhan has reached 1.03 million. (Photo by VCG)
A drone captures numerous abandoned public shared bicycles at a lot in Shanghai on May 10, 2018. China issued national guidelines on bike-sharing operations to nurture industry while addressing complaints over them. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)
A drone captures numerous abandoned public shared bicycles at a lot in Shanghai on May 10, 2018. China issued national guidelines on bike-sharing operations to nurture industry while addressing complaints over them. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)
WUHAN, CHINA - MARCH 19: A bike share bicycle sits among rapeseed flowers at the abandoned Wanguo Park on March 19, 2018 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Wang He/Getty Images)
The bike-sharing industry is wildly popular in China, but has grown so rapidly that authorities have introduced regulations. Shanghai announced a ban on additional bikes being deployed in the city. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images)
The bike-sharing industry is wildly popular in China, but has grown so rapidly that authorities have introduced regulations. Shanghai announced a ban on additional bikes being deployed in the city. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images)
Abandoned share bicycles are seen at a temporary parking lot in Shanghai on August 24, 2017. The bike-sharing industry has proven wildly popular with Chinese city-dwellers, but has grown so rapidly that authorities have introduced regulations to prevent an accumulation of unused bikes on streets. Shanghai last week announced a ban on additional bikes being deployed in the city to prevent sidewalk clutter. / AFP PHOTO / CHANDAN KHANNA (Photo credit should read CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images)
The bike-sharing industry is wildly popular in China, but has grown so rapidly that authorities have introduced regulations. Shanghai announced a ban on additional bikes being deployed in the city. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images)
The bike-sharing industry is wildly popular in China, but has grown so rapidly that authorities have introduced regulations. Shanghai announced a ban on additional bikes being deployed in the city. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images)
WUHAN, CHINA -: Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen piled up at an open area near a river embankment at Wuchang District on July 9, 2018 in Wuhan, China. (Photo by VCG)

They’ll be sold at the warehouse behind 1502 Mt Vernon Ave Alexandria, VA 22301 from 9:00am-1:00pm on Saturday August 25.

