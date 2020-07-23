x
Officials: Robert E. Lee monument toppled in Roanoke

Roanoke officials said in a statement Thursday that a police officer driving near City Hall late Wednesday noticed the monument lying on its side.
The monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in downtown Roanoke, Va., was toppled Wednesday night, July 22, 2020. The base is marked with a safety cone. (Amy Friedenberger/The Roanoke Times via AP)

ROANOKE, Va. — Officials in a Virginia city say a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was set to be removed from a downtown area has been toppled. 

Roanoke officials said in a statement Thursday that a police officer driving near City Hall late Wednesday noticed the monument lying on its side. 

Police said it appeared the marker was intentionally damaged but didn't announce any arrests. 

The Roanoke Times reports the City Council this month voted in favor of a resolution that would've removed the monument, but the process would've taken at least two months. 

The city's mayor said officials still planned to hold a public hearing on the removal.

