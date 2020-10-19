Officials: No more victims in Virginia explosion that hurt 5

Fire officials have determined there are no additional victims from a weekend explosion and fire that injured five people at a strip mall.

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Fire officials have determined there are no additional victims from a weekend explosion and fire that injured five people in Virginia.

The city of Harrisonburg made the announcement in a tweet Sunday after an explosion and fire rocked a strip mall Saturday morning.

Officials said two people were flown to the University of Virginia's medical center in serious condition. A message left Sunday with the medical center was not immediately returned.

The three other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The blast was so strong that some residents reported their homes shaking. Nearby businesses were forced to close due to damage.