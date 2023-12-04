'It's time to address this hill!' | Officials consider proposals to make Lee Chapel Road safer

In January, two South County High School students were killed and a third student was seriously hurt after a crash on Lee Chapel Road.

LORTON, Va. — Two hills along Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County could soon be a thing of the past as officials consider safety measures.

In January, two South County High School students, Ariana Haftsavar, 16, and Ashlyn Brotemarkle, 16, were killed and another student was seriously hurt in a crash on Lee Chapel Road.

Using evidence from the crash, detectives discovered the Lexus was traveling 100.7 mph before the crash. Police also said the car was airborne for about 130 feet.

The crash sparked outrage from the community and family members of the victims.

"Please change this road," begged Bahman Haftsavar in January, the father of Ariana Haftsavar.

It also lead to a petition, created by two classmates of the teens who were killed, to make changes to the road. That petition got close to 14,000 signatures.

"It has been the site of several fatalities not just the latest one. It's time to address this hill and take it out," said Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity.

While police would not confirm if the teens were "hill jumping", Supervisor Herrity told WUSA9 the hills along Lee Chapel Road are notorious for exactly that.

"The hill is an attractive nuisance. It is encouraging our younger drivers to hill jump," said Herrity.