Officer on leave after shooting, killing man in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A man who demanded money at knife point from several victims in Fredericksburg is dead after a responding officer shot and killed him Thursday.

At 7:49 a.m., Fredericksburg Police received a report of a man with a knife, physically assaulting on older man, and demanding money from multiple people near the University of Mary Washington.

The first officer on scene quickly located the man on Sunken Road and asked him to drop the knife.

After ignoring the officer's commands, the suspect charged at the officer with the knife in hand.

This is when the officer pulled out his gun and shot the man.

Additional officers arrived and immediately provided aid to the man until medics arrived.

EMS took him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say his next of kin has been notified and the department will release his name at a later date.

Per Fredericksburg Police policy, Chief Layton has requested Virginia State Police to conduct the investigation.

The officer who discharged his weapon is currently on administrative leave while the investigation advances. Police say his name will be released at a later date.

