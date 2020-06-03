STERLING, Va. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized five bottles of a date-rape drug Monday that arrived through international mail from China to Washington Dulles International Airport.

Officials say a package with five white, unlabeled, plastic bottles full of gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) was discovered during an inspection Monday.

Airport officials say the package, which weighed more than 13 pounds, was headed to an address in Los Angeles.

"This seizure is a perfect example of how Customs and Border Protection officers rely on extraordinary experience and keen intuition to intercept a mismanifested and dangerous substance that could potentially harm American citizens," Anne Maricich, CBP’s Acting Director of Field Operations, said. "CBP’s border security mission is vital to helping keep our nation and our citizens safe and secure every day."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

GBL, according to officials, is described as an odorless, colorless, central nervous system depressant that has addictive properties and potentially severe health consequences, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Officials say that sexual predators have used the substance as a date-rape drug.

Just last month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) specialists seized a package of tiny dead birds in a passenger's baggage at Dulles International Airport also.

According to officials, the traveler arrived on a flight from Beijing, China on Jan. 27, 2020 where the traveler's final destination was to a residence in Prince George's County, Maryland.

During a baggage examination, CBP specialists discovered a package with pictures of a cat and dog that the passenger said was 'cat food.' The package, according to officials, contained a bunch of unknown small birds, about 2.5 to 3.5 inches in length.

The birds from China, according to CBP officials, are prohibited for import due to the potential threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The avian products were seized on behalf of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and destroyed by incineration, with USDA approval.

