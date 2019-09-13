ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The suspect in an Alexandria burglary was shot by an officer early Friday morning, police said.
Alexandria police were investigating a burglary in the 300 block of North Beauregard Street when they encountered the suspect with a firearm.
Official said the suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting. He has been transported to the hospital.
Commuters can expect police activity in the area.
This is the third officer-involved shooting reported in the D.C. area within the last 24 hours.
At this time, no additional information has been released.
We will update you as we learn more.
RELATED: Police: Suspect in officer-involved shooting was believed to be distributing drugs
RELATED: Man arrested, charged for charging at officers with a knife in Prince William County
Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.