ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The suspect in an Alexandria burglary was shot by an officer early Friday morning, police said.

Alexandria police were investigating a burglary in the 300 block of North Beauregard Street when they encountered the suspect with a firearm.

Official said the suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting. He has been transported to the hospital.

Commuters can expect police activity in the area.

This is the third officer-involved shooting reported in the D.C. area within the last 24 hours.

At this time, no additional information has been released.

We will update you as we learn more.

