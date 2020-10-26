Watch Live: Officer shot by robbery suspect in Alexandria; shelter in place in effect

Police say the robbery suspect is on the run and is connected to two shootings in Old Town Alexandria.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A robbery suspect is on the run after they shot an officer during a pursuit in North Old Town Alexandria early Monday morning, Alexandria Police Department said. Now, police have issued a shelter in place for residents in the area of the shooting.

Police are asking anyone between Bashford Lane and Montgomery Street, from Washington Street/George Washington Memorial Parkway to the Potomac River, to stay indoors with doors and windows locked.

The shelter in place will be in effect until further notice, police said.

As of 7:30 a.m., the robbery suspect is still on the run and has not been caught. Police said the suspect is connected to two shootings in Old Town.

Police were originally dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of the 600 block of 1st Street. At the scene, officers learned the shooting was a result of a robbery.

During a foot pursuit of the robbery suspect in the area, an officer was shot by the suspect in the lower body, police said. The officer did return fire and shot at the suspect, but it is unknown if the suspect was hit.

Police said the officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment and sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They said the officer is expected to recover.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call or text 911 immediately.

At this time, the name of the officer has not yet been released.

The events leading up to the shooting remain unclear as police on the scene continue to investigate.