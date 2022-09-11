x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Officer in Fairfax Criminal Investigation Division arrested for DUI Friday

PFC Stephen Copp, a 15-year-veteran, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs Bureau investigation.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — On Friday, a detective assigned to the Fairfax County Police Department Criminal Investigation Division was arrested in Stafford County for driving under the influence, according to police.

Stephen Copp, 57, of Woodbridge, was off-duty at the time and driving a county car, police said.

A Stafford deputy witnessed the blue Ford Fusion disregard a red traffic light and "nearly cause an accident" at Courthouse Road and Hospital Center Boulevard, officials said.

Copp, a 15-year-veteran, was observed with glassy, bloodshot eyes and breath that smelled of alcohol, police said. He was arrested for DUI and the traffic light violation just before 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 9.

Copp was released on personal recognizance. 

Officials have confirmed there was front-end damage to the car. Copp has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs Bureau investigation.

READ MORE:

Virginia 19-year-old faces charges after wild set of events leads to multiple crashes

Fairfax Co. mom pleads for drivers to slow down after police issue ticket for driver going 90 mph in a school zone

ANC chairperson charged in fatal DUI crash in Fairfax County

Driver arrested after crashing into deputy in Stafford Co.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Washington and Old Dominion Trail indecent exposure suspect arrested

Before You Leave, Check This Out