Officer in Fairfax Criminal Investigation Division arrested for DUI Friday

PFC Stephen Copp, a 15-year-veteran, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs Bureau investigation.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — On Friday, a detective assigned to the Fairfax County Police Department Criminal Investigation Division was arrested in Stafford County for driving under the influence, according to police.

Stephen Copp, 57, of Woodbridge, was off-duty at the time and driving a county car, police said.

A Stafford deputy witnessed the blue Ford Fusion disregard a red traffic light and "nearly cause an accident" at Courthouse Road and Hospital Center Boulevard, officials said.

Copp, a 15-year-veteran, was observed with glassy, bloodshot eyes and breath that smelled of alcohol, police said. He was arrested for DUI and the traffic light violation just before 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 9.

Copp was released on personal recognizance.

#Breaking Last night, a detective assigned to the @FairfaxCountyPD Criminal Investigation Division was arrested in Stafford County for DUI. The detective was off-duty and driving his county vehicle at the time arrest. The county vehicle was found with front-end damage. @wusa9 — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) September 9, 2022

Officials have confirmed there was front-end damage to the car. Copp has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs Bureau investigation.