'You're not alone' | Support for Boulder officers comes from Northern Virginia spouses of police

The Blue Line Families of Virginia sent a special card to the Boulder Police Department this week after a tragic shooting claimed the life of Officer Eric Talley.

Days after a tragic mass shooting claimed the lives of ten people, including Officer Eric Talley, support has come in for the Boulder Police Department from around the country, including Northern Virginia.

Blue Line Families of Virginia, which was founded last year and serves as an advocacy group for law enforcement issues, is made up of family members of officers from around the state.

The founding members all reside in Northern Virginia but on Monday, the mass shooting in Colorado struck close to their hearts.

"It shatters all of us, to be honest. It could be any one of our spouses," said one of the women on Thursday. "You never know what’s going to happen during their day. It doesn’t matter where it is in the country, that connection runs between all of us and that support system is always there.”

All three Blue Line Families of Virginia members who spoke to WUSA9 chose not to reveal their names due to the sensitive time around the country following protests calling attention to police brutality last summer.

Some family members worry about "doxxing," which refers to when someone posts a police officer's personal information publicly to possibly target or humiliate them.

One of the women who spoke on Thursday works as a dispatcher in the region and said hearing details of the death of Officer Eric Talley on Monday brought plenty of heartbreak.

"We are closely tied in," she said. "It’s always in the back of your mind that something can happen. It’s just heartbreaking to know that he was going to help and that was the outcome.”

Investigators said Officer Talley rushed to the scene on Monday before he was shot and killed by suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa inside the King Sooper's grocery store in Boulder.

Talley, at age 51, had been a father of seven children. Joining the Boulder police force in 2010, he is the first officer in that department killed in the line of duty since 1994.

Since his tragic death, the Blue Line Families of Virginia wanted to show support for the other Boulder officers by sending a special card to the department signed by the group.

"The Boulder Police Department, to the attention of Officer Talley's family," one of the members said, reading the card aloud. "There are some parts of life that can’t be wished away. We just have to walk through them, but you don’t have to walk through it alone.”

For the women who put the card together, showing the comfort for the fellow officers impacted by the tragedy was crucial.

"Sometimes, a card is all you need to know that there are other people out there who are willing to help you and support you through whatever you need," one of the women said.

Other signs of support could be seen this week in the crowds of people who came out and saluted the procession carrying Officer Talley's body to a funeral home.

A GoFundMe set up by a user working with the Boulder Police Department has also raised over $600,000.