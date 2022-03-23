Northern Virginia leaders team up for Ukrainian aid effort

Leaders from across the region are working together to send help to those who need it following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Several leaders from across Northern Virginia announced a plan to gather needed clothing and supplies for Ukrainian refugees.

Starting on March 23, residents and businesses from around the region can donate new and gently used coats, and new blankets, socks and gloves for refugees from Ukraine who have had to abandon their homes due to the Russian invasion. There are a total of 34 drop-off locations throughout Northern Virginia. Donations can be made until April 15.

"We are all coming together as a region because we are all horrified at what’s going on in Ukraine right now," said Arlington Supervisor Libby Garvey at a press event Wednesday. "We all feel like we have to do something."

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees more than 3 million residents of Ukraine have fled their country due to the Russian invasion. More than 2 million have arrived in neighboring Poland.

Leaders from Fairfax, Arlington, Manassas, Falls Church and elsewhere in Northern Virginia spoke about the importance of the clothing drive.

"Thoughts and prayers are great and needed, but putting actions behind those thoughts and prayers, that's where we show up best," said Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger.

Officials said they are working with Church of Jesus Christ Church of Latter Day Saints and a North Carolina shipping company to ship the items at no cost.

In the past the residents and businesses of Northern Virginia have been generous to those people in need. In 2013 the region donated nearly 14 tons of blankets and coats to Syrian refugees who fled to Turkey as the result of violence in their home country.