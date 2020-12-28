Northern Virginia gets a taste of gaming with 'horse slots'

Rosie's Gaming is opening a facility with 150 slot-like machines in southern Prince William County.

DUMFRIES, Va. — For the first time, northern Virginia is getting in on the expansion of gambling that has been spreading throughout the state.

Early next month, Rosie's Gaming is opening a facility with 150 slot-type machines in Dumfries in southern Prince William County. For all practical purposes, the machines play like slot machines.

Technically, though, the outcome of the wager is tied to the results of old horse races.