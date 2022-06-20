Despite slight dip, some Northern Virginia counties remain above national gas price average

The current national gas price average slightly dropped below $5 after hitting the record almost a week ago.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Concerns over gas prices will likely continue for weeks despite a slightly downward trend within the last several days.

The national gas price average reached $4.98 as of Monday, the first weekly drop in more than two months amid a minimal dip in crude oil prices and demand, according to AAA.

Despite the decline across the country and the commonwealth, the city of Alexandria and Fairfax and Arlington Counties maintain average prices above $5.

The average in Maryland is $4.95, while in the District, the number is $5.14, a $.12 decline from week to week.

However, it could all change in the coming weeks with the Fourth of July around the corner. Depending on the gas analyst, prices may continue on the downward trend or they could reach up to $6 by the holiday weekend.

"The metro areas are always higher than the actual state average, which has consistently been the case throughout the country," Ragina Ali of AAA Mid-Atlantic said.

Families have been forced to adjust and change their summer plans and habits.

"We've stopped driving our vehicles as much as possible," Alexandria resident Sara Norman said. "My family lives on Cape Cod and the plan was to go home, but now, we're not going to do that."

On Friday, Virginia lawmakers once again rejected amended proposals by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to temporarily suspend the gas tax for three months. He blasted Virginia Senate Democrats for putting politics first.

Democrats failed to put politics aside for the good of Virginians — for a third time.



At a time when inflation and gas prices are at a high in the Commonwealth, Virginians should know that higher gas prices are brought to you by @VASenateDems. — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) June 17, 2022

However, Democratic leaders such as Sen. Barbara Favola, who represent parts of Fairfax, Arlington and Loudoun Counties, argued the gas tax holiday would mainly benefit oil companies and out-of-town commuters instead of local drivers.

"I know relaxing the gas tax is a very attractive sort of one-liner, but as a policymaker, you have to peel back the onion," Favola told WUSA9. "I couldn't come to the sense the cut was worth the benefit."

President Joe Biden said he is considering a gas tax holiday, which could save consumers 18.4 cents a gallon, and may have a decision later this week.