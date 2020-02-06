Governor Northam moving most of Virginia into Phase 2 reopening Friday, excludes Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia and the City of Richmond will remain in Phase 1. The governor did not give a time frame for when Northern Virginia will enter Phase 2.

RICHMOND, Va. — Most of Virginia will move into Phase 2 on Friday, said Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday afternoon from Richmond.

Northern Virginia and the City of Richmond will remain in Phase 1. The governor did not give a time frame for when Northern Virginia will enter Phase 2.

"They only moved into Phase 1 last Friday. And we need more time to monitor their health metrics," said Northam in his statement.

Accomack County was the only county in the commonwealth that had not entered any phase of reopening after a large number of workers in the area got COVID-19 from working in a chicken plant. The governor said the county will now enter Phase 2 with the rest of Virginia because of enhanced testing and measures to control the outbreak.

Under Phase 2 of reopening:

Restaurant and beverage establishments may offer indoor dining at 50 percent occupancy

Fitness centers may open indoor areas at 30 percent occupancy

Certain recreation and entertainment venues without shared equipment may open with restrictions.

Venues that can open under these restrictions include:

Museums

Zoos

Aquariums

Botanical gardens

Outdoor concerts, sporting and performing arts venues

Both indoor and outdoor swimming pools can now allow exercise classes, diving and swimming instructions.

“Because of our collective efforts, Virginia has made tremendous progress in fighting this virus and saved lives,” said Governor Northam. “Please continue to wear a face covering, maintain physical distance, and stay home if you are high-risk or experience COVID-19 symptoms. Virginians have all sacrificed to help contain the spread of this disease, and we must remain vigilant as we take steps to slowly lift restrictions in our Commonwealth.”