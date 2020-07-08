Northam: Virginia eviction moratorium pushed back through September 7

Just before noon on August 7, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam tweeted that the Virginia Supreme Court would delay evictions for another month.

NORFOLK, Va. — Just before noon on August 7, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam tweeted that the Virginia Supreme Court would delay evictions for another month.

The state supreme court has not released details on the ruling, yet.

This gives Virginians who have been economically affected by the coronavirus a guard to protect their housing through September 7.

Many were concerned about making rent, after the $600 per week federal unemployment aid expired in late July.

BREAKING: The VA Supreme Court has granted my request for a statewide eviction moratorium through September 7th.



As the ongoing Congressional stalemate leaves Virginians without federal housing protection, this is a critical step towards keeping families safely in their homes. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) August 7, 2020

The federal CARES act established an eviction moratorium for residents of federally subsidized housing from late march through July 25.

However, the coronavirus hasn't lifted at the speed officials had hoped.

Virginia reported almost 1,900 newly confirmed cases on August 7 - although the Virginia Department of Health said that number was partially caused by a backlog in reporting from Tuesday and Wednesday.

On July 29, Northam instituted a rent and mortgage assistance program for low-income Virginians.

A racial justice political action group in Virginia had criticized the program, saying the $50 million earmarked for assistance wouldn't be enough to help everyone in need.

The commonwealth is under Phase 3 of Northam's reopening plans, and people are still encouraged to work from home if possible - and wear face coverings, and keep a safe social distance, if telework isn't possible.