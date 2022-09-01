No classes Monday for 3 Virginia public school systems due to weather, road conditions

Stafford and Spotsylvania County public schools, as well as Fredericksburg City Public Schools, made the announcement ahead of the school day.

VIRGINIA, USA — Three Virginia public school systems are closing Monday and reverting to teacher workdays on Jan. 10.

The WUSA9 weather team describes Monday's conditions as cold and blustery. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s overnight after the Sunday rain ends. Local drivers should beware that patchy black ice is possible on roads due to Saturday's rain.

Stafford County Public Schools said that the changes were due to the “ongoing dangerous road conditions, anticipated overnight refreezing, localized flooding, and lingering power outages.” The school system also specified that all activities and any kind of virtual learning will be cancelled Monday and that no buses will operate.

“We will reassess weather conditions tomorrow and provide an update regarding Tuesday’s operations by 5 p.m. tomorrow,” the Stafford school system stated on the website.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools announced that they’ve inspected bus routes and ultimately determined that the winter storm still has lingering effects, such as closed roads, downed utility lines, and tree branches leaning across roads. In addition, the system stated that many teachers were without power on the previously scheduled, Jan. 3 teacher workday, so Jan. 10 will make up for it. The teacher's workday will begin at 10 a.m.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools also announced that they are making Jan. 10 a teacher workday, beginning with a two-hour delay. The school system also referenced the power outages that affected teachers on the Jan. 3 teacher workday.