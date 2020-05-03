WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is prompting sanctuary cities to change their status or lose funding as a result and this may impact several cities and counties in the DMV.

Trump tweeted Thursday morning saying that, "As per recent Federal Court ruling, the Federal Government will be withholding funds from Sanctuary Cities. They should change their status and go non-Sanctuary. Do not protect criminals!"

Several counties in Maryland and Virginia, and the District of Columbia identify as sanctuary cities according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

RELATED: Trump says government will withhold funds from sanctuary cities after court ruling

Here are the sanctuary cities in Maryland:

Baltimore

Montgomery County

Prince George's County

Here are the sanctuary cities in Virginia:

Arlington County

Chesterfield County

Fairfax County

The court ruling allows the government to withhold law enforcement grants from states that do not comply with U.S. immigration enforcement.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals court in New York announced the ruling on Feb. 26. The ruling overturned a lower court's decision that ordered the release of federal funding from 2017 to seven states and New York City. The states are New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Massachusetts, Virginia and Rhode Island.

RELATED: Immigrants taking sanctuary in churches hit with huge fines

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.