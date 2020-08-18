No immediate ruling on motion to dismiss Lee statue lawsuit

A judge hasn't decided whether to dismiss a lawsuit that challenges Governor Northam's plans to remove the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. — A judge has not immediately decided whether to dismiss a lawsuit challenging Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plans to remove an enormous Richmond statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

An injunction currently prevents Northam’s administration from moving forward with plans to take down the bronze equestrian statue of Lee.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking to have the injunction lifted and lawsuit tossed.