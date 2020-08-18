x
Virginia

No immediate ruling on motion to dismiss Lee statue lawsuit

A judge hasn't decided whether to dismiss a lawsuit that challenges Governor Northam's plans to remove the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond.
The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is the only Confederate monument left on on Monument Avenue, Friday July 10, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The city of Richmond removed 11 Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue as well as other locations in the city. The Lee monument owned by the State of Virginia is scheduled to be removed after a court injunction is resolved. Plans to remove the statue include cutting it up into three pieces. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. — A judge has not immediately decided whether to dismiss a lawsuit challenging Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plans to remove an enormous Richmond statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. 

An injunction currently prevents Northam’s administration from moving forward with plans to take down the bronze equestrian statue of Lee. 

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking to have the injunction lifted and lawsuit tossed. 

On Tuesday, Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant said he would rule “within a week." If Marchant declines to toss the lawsuit, Herring says a trial is expected in October.

