No charges for Virginia State Police trooper who played to camera during arrest

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said that he found Trooper Charles Hewitt’s actions during the 2019 traffic stop distasteful but legal.

FAIRFAX, Va. — A prosecutor has opted against filing criminal charges against a Virginia State Police trooper who played to the camera as he forcefully removed a Black motorist from his car during a traffic stop.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Tuesday in a statement that he found Trooper Charles Hewitt’s actions during the 2019 traffic stop distasteful but legal.

A video of the arrest was widely viewed earlier this year showing Hewitt using obscenities and aggressively responding to driver Derrick Thompson when he refused to comply with repeated requests to exit the vehicle.