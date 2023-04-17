No charges against Fairfax Co. officer who shot, killed Timothy Johnson near Tysons Corner Center

A grand jury in Fairfax County declined to charge a Fairfax County police officer who reportedly shot and killed Johnson, who was accused of shoplifting.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A grand jury in Fairfax County says there is not enough probable cause to charge Sgt. Wesley Shifflett, who was terminated about a month after 37-year-old Timothy McCree Johnson was shot and killed outside Tysons Corner Mall.

The Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office presented the case to charge Sgt. Wesley Shifflett with involuntary manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm. On Monday, the jurors returned with a ‘No True Bill,’ meaning they decided not to indict the officer.

Court documents reveal two other police officers from the Fairfax County Police Department testified in the case.

The prosecution can still present the case to a second grand jury, although it is unclear if that will happen.

Officials said Shifflett chased after Johnson in late February over an alleged shoplifting case. Body camera video showed Shifflett running after Johnson from the mall, across the parking lot and into the nearby woods.

Chief Kevin Davis said he fired two rounds, one hitting Johnson in the chest. Despite an extensive search, investigators never found a weapon from Johnson at the scene.

Davis said Shifflett was "administratively separated" from the department.

"He will no longer be a Fairfax County Police officer," Davis said. “The officer's actions do not meet the expectations of our agency. There was a failure to live up to the expectations of our agency, in particular use of force policies, protocols, and procedures.”

Timothy Johnson’s family has called on the prosecution to pursue charges since he died. His mother Melissa Johnson and family attorney Carl Crews declined to provide comment after the grand jury’s decision.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano had set up a time to make an announcement on Monday but eventually canceled amid the grand jury decision. He released a statement shortly afterward:

"Earlier this morning I saw with Timothy Johnson's family and I told them I expected an indictment to come today in the killing of their son, so I can only imagine their pain and shock when they received the news that the officer - who shot and killed their unarmed son - was not indicted. Since, by law, no prosecutors were permitted to be present in the room when the investigating officers made their presentation to the grand jury, I can't say for sure what information was conveyed to the grand jurors. In light of this outcome, I am evaluating all options on the path forward and continue to grieve Timothy's loss."

Officer James Sadler also fired his gun but unlike Shifflett, he remains on restricted duty status.

“If Officer Shifflett did not follow police procedures, how did Sadler?" Crews said in a recent gathering to call for more accountability. "Use of force policies apply to him. He does not get a pass. He's not going to pass here. He needs to be fired and charged as well.”

Caleb Kershner, an attorney representing Shifflett, said his client was following the law when the shots were fired. He claimed Shifflett felt his safety was in danger.

“The law on this point is clear. A police officer is authorized—and trained—to use lethal force when he reasonably believes that he is in jeopardy of serious bodily harm or death. And that is exactly what happened in this incident,” Kershner said.

Kershner said given the circumstances he faced, Shifflett's actions were reasonable. He says Shifflett's firing could have a broader impact on the department as a whole.