Police chief: Changes to marijuana laws, SRO policies help decrease juvenile arrests in Prince William County

Amid a drop in overall arrests, Prince William County has seen a slight uptick in violent crimes.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — The effort to minimize the number of juveniles entering the jail system for minor offenses in Prince William County is showing positive early signs. The number of juvenile arrests dropped from 861 in 2020 to 473 in 2021, according to the 2021 annual police report released last month.

Police Chief Peter Newsham noted one of the reasons for the decline is less restrictive marijuana laws in Virginia. State officials de-criminalized minor possession of marijuana, which made up many of the cases involving juveniles in Prince William County.

Newsham anticipates the trend will likely continue based on new changes implemented within the school system.

The police department and Prince William County Public Schools signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on how to coordinate school resource officers in the future.

"When the kids are involved in minor offenses in schools, we hand that off to the schools to handle so we are not unnecessarily introducing kids into the criminal justice system," Newsham said.

The agreement, signed in March, says SROs can physically restrain a student if there is a clear and imminent threat to safety. However, all criminal behavior in a school and disciplinary actions will be handled by the administration.

While the MOU does not explicitly define minor criminal behavior, Newsham says that includes fights, which normally is an offense that can lead to an arrest.

"If a kid gets involved in a fight in school, it doesn't necessarily require that they be arrested," Newsham said. "Some corrective action has to be taken by the school and that's the way the county has gone. It frees up the school resource officer so they can always be at the school if you do have an arrest. The police officer normally has to leave the school so it gives the police officers more time to be there and build relationships with kids."

SROs may assist school officials with investigations but cannot be involved in enforcing behavior codes or misconduct that are not criminal. Arrests will happen if there is serious injury or weapons are involved.

"Through this cooperative effort, the PD and PWCS wish to make the students, staff, and visitors safe while on school property and reduce the negative activities that lead to criminal acts," the MOU states. "They further desire to educate the students, staff and parents on legal issues to improve the quality of life in PWCS and the community they serve."

How districts in the DMV handle officers in schools is an ongoing conversation among school board members.

In Montgomery County, recent changes to a new agreement include changing the title from SROs to Community Engagement Officers (CEOs).