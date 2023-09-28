Bill to create pilot program for all-terrain power wheelchairs at select Virginia State Parks dies in House committee

The two-year pilot program would have introduced all-terrain power wheelchairs at the parks from October 1 until September 30, 2025.

RICHMOND, Va. — Correction: The original version of this story said the legislation went into effect at the beginning of the year, but it never became law due to a tabling by a Virginia House committee. This story has been updated to correct the facts.

A proposed bill to help Virginia's Department of Conservation and Recreation increase accessibility in Virginia's State Parks died in a state House committee earlier this year.

Under the bill, the department would choose the parks for the pilot program, and create a contract for purchasing the wheelchairs, according to the bill. The department would also be responsible for adopting regulations and reporting the program's outcomes by November 1, 2025.