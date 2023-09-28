Bill to create pilot program for all-terrain power wheelchairs at select Virginia State Parks dies in House committee

RICHMOND, Va. — Correction: The original version of this story said the legislation went into effect at the beginning of the year, but it never became law due to a tabling by a Virginia House committee. This story has been updated to correct the facts.
A proposed bill to help Virginia's Department of Conservation and Recreation increase accessibility in Virginia's State Parks died in a state House committee earlier this year.
The two-year pilot program would have introduced all-terrain power wheelchairs at the parks. It would have run from October 1 until September 30, 2025.
Under the bill, the department would choose the parks for the pilot program, and create a contract for purchasing the wheelchairs, according to the bill. The department would also be responsible for adopting regulations and reporting the program's outcomes by November 1, 2025.
The bill was proposed by Virginia Del. Kathy Tran in January and passed through the Virginia House of Delegates Committee on Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources. The House Appropriations Committee tabled the bill 11-0 on Feb. 3, 2023, though.