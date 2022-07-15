New police body cam released in Fairfax County viral video incident

Police say the teen videotaping them was one of three suspects accused of brandishing a gun at a restaurant employee nearby.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis says his officers were justified when they pulled guns on a teen suspect who was video taping them.

Davis released police body cam video footage of the incident Friday, less than a week from the incident, to address the viral response.

“A viral video lacks context can make its way around the world twice while the truth is still putting its shoes on," Davis said.

The police chief says the teen was one of three suspects who were reported by a 9-1-1 caller to have threatened her with a gun while she worked inside a Falls Church IHOP.

Davis explained that officers responded after the emotional IHOP employee called for help. The caller described that suspects to officials and also informed them that the suspects brandished a gun as a threat.

Security camera video from the IHOP and nearby businesses released by police shows the suspects running toward a car dealership as police arrive.

Police body cams show officers stopping one suspect and then turning towards the alleged suspect videotaping as he approaches.

Officers pointing their guns at the teen and shouted for him to get down.

Davis said officers were justified in believing the teen may have had a gun with him.

"He was not a passerby," Davis said.

"9-1-1 gun calls are very serious calls for service," Davis added. "Our police officers acted according to the law, according to our policies and consistent with community expectations."

According to Davis, police did not recover a gun from any of the suspects.

The three juveniles involved in the incident were released to their parents.

Potential charges are pending further investigation into the alleged threats made at the IHOP, Davis said.