Northam announces funding that would provide broadband to 90% of Virginians

New grants should provide Virginians with universal broadband by 2024.

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia is one step closer to achieving universal access to broadband.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Monday a plan that would grant 90% of Virginia access to high-speed internet. According to a statement from the governor's office, Virginia is allocating more than $722 million in grants "to provide universal broadband infrastructure in 70 localities." Funding for projects comes from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) and the American Rescue Plan and "leverages more than $1 billion in private and local investment' to support 35 projects.

“Broadband access impacts every facet of our daily lives, from education to business to health care,” Northam said in a statement. “It’s a necessity for navigating today’s digital world, and this new funding will close Virginia’s digital divide with universal broadband by 2024.”

How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/kkER9tX1Vk — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) December 13, 2021

When Northam took office four years ago 660,000 residents did not have high-speed internet. His goal was to provide universal broadband access within the next 10 years. After investing more than $846 million, the state government under Northam helped connect 429,000 Virginians and businesses to a broadband service.

Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball praised the state and the VATI program, which is administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development, as a "national model for closing the digital divide."

Virginia is on track to be one of the first states to achieve universal broadband access. Today we awarded grants to close the digital divide 90% and achieve universal broadband by 2024. @MarkWarner @timkaine @RepSpanberger — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) December 13, 2021

When I came into office, Virginia was only investing $4 million per year toward broadband. We've committed $2 billion to reach universal access. Broadband is as important today as electricity was 100 years ago— that is why it's so important to connect every Virginia community. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) December 13, 2021

“This round of grants will connect more than 278,550 households/businesses to high-speed internet, ensuring more communities across the Commonwealth have access to the necessities of modern life,” Ball said in a statement.