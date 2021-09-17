New bald eagle cam installed in Leesburg

The new high-definition camera is over a bald eagles' nest at the Wetlands in Leesburg, Virginia.

LEESBURG, Va. — Attention wildlife fans! You can now livestream a bald eagles' nest in Leesburg, Va.

The Dulles Greenway partnered with the American Eagle Foundation, Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy and HDOnTap to install a high-definition camera over a nest at the Wetlands in Leesburg. The camera overlooks a pair of bald eagles and will provide unprecedented, high-definition insight into the movements of the bald eagles. The bald eagles are expected to return to the nest in November when they will begin the nesting process.

TRIP II, which owns the Greenway, installed the camera on Thursday.

“We are excited to offer our local community the opportunity to experience the beauty of the Wetland’s majestic bald eagles,” said TRIP II CEO Renée N. Hamilton in a release. “The Dulles Greenway is dedicated to actively caring for our local community and environment through our key sustainability initiatives, including the protection and support of the Wetlands and its wildlife.”

The Dulles Greenway Wetlands, a 149-acre preserve in Leesburg has been home to two American bald eagles since 2005.