Dulles Greenway bald eagles welcome baby to the nest

Rosa and Martin laid two eggs in February. The first hatched Sunday morning.

LEESBURG, Va. — There's a new member of the Dulles Greenway's bald eagle family. The adult bald eagles, recently named Rosa and Martin, laid two eggs in February. The first eaglet hatched Sunday, March 13.

“We are elated to share the wonderful news that Rosa and Martin have welcomed their first eaglet into the nest,” said Terry Hoffman, Public & Customer Relations Manager for the Dulles Greenway in a press release. “We look forward to sharing these captivating moments with our eagle fans, as we await the arrival of eaglet number two in a few days. We encourage viewers to join the live-stream camera and speak with our eagle camera volunteers about Rosa and Martin’s offspring.”

According to the National Eagle Center, bald eagles typically lay one to three eggs per year and they begin to hatch after about 35 days of incubation. Once the incubation period is over, it can take up to two days for the hatchling to emerge. The next stage in the nesting process will be rearing and preparing the baby eaglets to fledge, which is at about 10 - 12 weeks of age.

Last month, the Dulles Greenway partnered with the Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) on a naming contest for the adult bald eagles. The winning names, Rosa and Martin, in honor of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr., were submitted a student at Sterling Middle School in Sterling, Virginia.