LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A historical area of Virginia will soon have a new name. The Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to begin the process of renaming Negro Hill, an area in Sterling that on some maps is listed in a more racist context.

Instead, the area will be renamed to Nokes Hill to honor one of the African American families who owned much of the land.

The Nokes family owned a large section of the area land back in the early 1900s and was one of only a few black families in Loudoun to do so. Nokes Boulevard cuts through Dulles Town Center, and the town of Sterling also used to be called Nokesville.

Why the change? Sterling's District Supervisor Koran Saines said a man living in Alexandria petitioned to change the name to the U.S. Board of Geological Services, and originally wanted it to change to Douglass Hill in honor of Frederick Douglass.

"While Frederick Douglass was a great American, he did not have any ties to Loudoun," Saines said.

The group of supervisors directed the Heritage Commission to research the history of the area further as well as the Nokes family’s connection to it.

"The Nokes family has a storied history here in Sterling and Loudoun County, including owning land on and near the hill back in literally the 1900s," Saines said. "That is pretty remarkable, for an African-American family to be owning so much land during that time period."

