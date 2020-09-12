National law firm chosen for civil rights probe at VMI

The Virginia Military Institute is being investigated after reports were made of structural racism at the college.

LEXINGTON, Va. — Virginia's coordinating body for higher education has chosen a national law firm to investigate the Virginia Military Institute.

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia posted a notice of intent Tuesday to contract Barnes & Thornburg.

The probe was ordered in October after The Washington Post published a story that described Black cadets and alumni facing "relentless racism" at the school.