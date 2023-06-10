Virginia Inmate, Naseem Isaiah Roulack, still on the run, $20K reward offered for his re-arrest

Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, escaped from the custody of two Virginia Department Corrections Officers nearly two months ago on August 12.

VIRGINIA, USA — A Virginia inmate is still on the run. Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, escaped from the custody of two Virginia Department Corrections Officers nearly two months ago on August 12.

Roulack escaped from the Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital shortly before 6 a.m. wearing a hospital gown and no shoes.

Approximately three weeks later, Roulack was named as a suspect in a carjacking in Montgomery County. According to investigators around midnight on September 1, Roulack approached a woman on Deer Park Road, held her at gunpoint, and demanded her car.

During the carjacking, he reportedly told the victim to get in the car. Once the woman was in the car, Roulack drove several blocks and then told her to get out.

Earlier this week, Montgomery County Police offered a $10,000 cash reward to anyone with information leading to the re-arrest of Roulack. Now the U.S. Marshals Service has intervened and they’ve doubled the cash reward to $20,000 for anyone with information on Roulack’s whereabouts.

“This is a significant reward and one that we hope compels people to share additional, actionable information,” said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson. “Bringing Roulack back into custody is our department’s top priority and I continue to appreciate the collaboration from local, state and federal partner agencies.”

Roulack was serving 13 years for malicious wounding, grand larceny, and hit & run.

Law enforcement has issued a warning to anyone who encounters Roulack, saying that he is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Roulack is told to not approach him.

Roulack is 5-foot-8, weighs 177 pounds, and has four identifiable tattoos including:

Chest - “Marie”

Left arm - “RIP Ish”

Right arm - “Faith is seeing light with your heart when all eyes see is darkness”

Right cheek - “Cut throat”