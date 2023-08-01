How to see a NASA rocket launch from Wallops Island

It's the 19th commercial resupply services mission for NASA, delivering to the International Space Station.

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — You'll have a chance to see a NASA rocket Tuesday evening in the DMV. NASA is launching an Antares supply rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport's Pad 0A on Wallops Island in Virginia.

The rocket is scheduled to launch at 8:31 p.m. and may be visible to residents throughout the region and possibly the east coast of the United States. This is Northrop Grumman's 19th commercial resupply services mission for NASA, delivering science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

Viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. The Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Atlantic beaches also provide good viewing locations.

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center will have special hours on launch day, opening from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. EDT. The Visitor Center will not be open outside of the launch viewing event on Aug. 1 to allow for event preparation.