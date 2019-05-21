STERLING, Va. — A naked man who watched a girl showering earlier this month at a rec center is still on the loose, and Loudoun County officials a sketch Tuesday of the suspect.

Staff at Claude Moore Recreation and Community Center found the man a little after 11 a.m. May 12 in a locker room stall at Claude Moore Recreation and Community Center here while he was changing into his clothes. But he fled when employees approached him, and deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office could not find him when they checked the surrounding area.

The man is of Asian descent, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. His hair was shaved on the side and longer on top with light brown highlights, deputies said.

The suspect was wearing all-black clothing with three white stripes down the sides of his pants.

Anyone with information on the possible identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective A. Raughley of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. The sheriff's office also has iPhone and Android apps for the submission of tips.

