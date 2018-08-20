WARRENTON, VA -- Muslim advocates are upset after they say a police station patrol car was placed outside of a Fauquier County business.

Every year, Lebanese Butchers in Warrenton, Va. scarifies animals for "EID," the biggest Muslim holiday of the year.

The business distributes 1/3 to the needy, 1/3 to friends and family and 1/3 to themselves.

This year, the town of Warrenton did not grant the business a special event permit that allows police to guide traffic into the business. Instead, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said police are blocking traffic in front of the building.

Right now, only workers are being allowed in the business.

WUSA9 reached out to Warrenton police about the issue around 3 p.m. on Monday, but have yet to hear back from them.

