WOODBRIDGE, Va. -- The music director at a church in Woodbridge has been charged with several counts of sex crimes against children, according Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Ryan Thomas Pick, 40, of Woodbridge who was the music director at St. Paul Methodist Church in Woodbridge was terminated after being charged with five counts of use of a communication system for crimes against children. Pick is currently being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond, the sheriff's office said.

The pastor of the church, Scott Beck, shared his concern regarding the incident in a statement. He also reassured the community that Ryan never spent any time alone with a minor at the church. Beck added that any child or woman who feels they have been harmed by Pick should reach out to one of the church leaders.

Hanover County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

© 2018 WUSA