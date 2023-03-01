Police: Murder-suicide possible cause in death of elderly couple in Fairfax County

Police have not released the manner of death in the incident.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide after an elderly couple was found dead in a home Tuesday.

Fairfax County Police responded to Walker Street, off of Monroe Street, in Fairfax, according to an 11:09 p.m. tweet from the police department. Officers have not said exactly what time they were called to the scene or what lead them to the location, but once there, they found two people dead.

According to officers, a man and woman were found dead inside the home. Through an initial investigation, they believe that everyone that was involved in the incident was accounted for.

This sparked a death investigation. Around 12:20 a.m., on March 1, detectives stated that they believe that the incident was a murder-suicide involving the couple.

Preliminarily, detectives believe this to be a murder-suicide involving an elderly couple. Additional updates will be posted to our blog, https://t.co/YUigMm3yDx when available. https://t.co/yFyswvnZhH — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) March 1, 2023

Police have not released the manner of death in the incident. The identities of the man and woman have also not been released, this includes their names and ages. The only identifier was that they were "elderly."

This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.