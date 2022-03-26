Virginia Beach Police Department: At least four people injured, police get involved in shooting

Several officers were monitoring the tavern when they noticed a group of people arguing, which led to several taking out their guns and shooting.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several people were injured and police became involved in a shooting in Virginia Beach on Saturday morning.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene outside West Beach Tavern, police say it involved “several parties."

The shooting happened around midnight on Saturday. Hours later, forensics and police officers were still on scene investigating what happened.

The Virginia Beach Police Department's Crime Suppression Squad (CSS) had assigned officers to watch that area due to a recent increase in conflict and violence.

Two officers then intervened and shot at one of the people who was armed. The suspect fled and has not been located.

Other officers addressed the scene, where they found a 17-year-old teenage girl who had been shot in the lower leg, and a 21-year-old man who had also been shot in his lower body.

Both are expected to be okay, and officers believe the man may have shot himself.

Two other people, a 37-year-old man from Chesapeake and a 27-year old man from Norfolk, had also been shot in their legs. They took themselves to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

Crime scene taped blocked off an area surrounding the tavern on Cleveland Street, not far from Virginia Beach’s Town Center.

A witness said that there was a concert that night. He said a music artist was set to take the stage when he heard gunshots.

Another person who was inside the bar, but also didn’t want to appear on camera, said it was a chaotic scene with a lot of commotion and people screaming.

Brent Miller works across the street from the bar. He said the violence needs to stop.

“It’s ridiculous," Miller said. "Stop picking up the guns, you know what I’m saying? I’m trying to get to work and you idiots- you young kids- this whole strip right here is closed and can’t nobody get to work.”

This shooting comes exactly one week after someone shot five people, killing two, outside Chicho's Backstage on Granby Street in Norfolk.

“I know there was a shooting at Chicho’s or something like that. It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous." Miller said. “I think I speak for everyone when I say it just needs to stop.”

At the scene in Virginia Beach, tow trucks took several vehicles away from the scene as officers searched cars for evidence.

VBPD responded to shooting incident between several parties in 5000 blk Cleveland St. Multiple victims. Non-life threatening injuries. During incident, a police involved shooting occurred. More information to follow as the investigation progresses. — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 26, 2022

The incident is being investigated by the VBPD Homicide Unit, and the Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth Attorney is also independently investigating the officer-involved aspect of the shooting.