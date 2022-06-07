6 injured in Oakton car crash involving pedestrians

Three people were found with life-threatening injuries.

OAKTON, Va. — Police are now on the scene of a crash involving two cars and pedestrians in Oakton, Virginia that left multiple people injured.

Six people were taken to the hospital for treatment, and three are suffering from life-threatening injuries after the incident at Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road in Fairfax.

Police have not released any identifying information about those involved, including ages.

All drivers and pedestrians are currently being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will update it with additional information once it is confirmed by our newsroom.

This gentleman was inside his home on Blake Ln in Fairfax when the crash happened. Hear part of what he witnessed hear. More to follow on @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/TVCYFU7G2k — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) June 7, 2022

On Monday, in an unrelated incident, police confirmed an 18-year-old woman died after an SUV hit her in Alexandria last month.

Detectives with the Mason Police District Crash Reconstruction Unit in Fairfax County said 18-year-old Daniela Bonilla Betancourt was hit just after 10:15 p.m. on May 22. She was taken to a nearby hospital for help but police say she died from her injuries over the weekend.

Investigators say the driver of a 2007 Honda CRV hit Betancourt as she was using a crosswalk near Oasis Drive. The driver did not stop to help the woman after the collision, police said.