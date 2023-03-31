Mount Vernon Trail getting much needed improvements

The trail will be improved for folks walking, biking and rolling.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Beginning in April, the Mount Vernon Trail will undergo improvements thanks to a new partnership.

The Rosslyn Business Improvement District (Rosslyn BID) has teamed up with the Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail (FoMVT) to advance their shared goal of improving the Mount Vernon Trail for folks walking, biking and rolling.

Under the new partnership, the BID will sponsor FoMVT's cleanup events and volunteer activities.

“The Mount Vernon Trail is a critical link in the region’s trail network and an important gateway to Rosslyn, and I’m looking forward to partnering with the FoMVT’s dedicated volunteers to preserve this treasured community asset,” said Mary-Claire Burick, president of the Rosslyn BID. “These improvements will not only enhance the trail’s safety and comfort for years to come, but also provide greater ease of access to the Potomac River and Rosslyn’s outdoor amenities, including Gateway Park.”

In addition, the BID's sponsorship will help provide FoMVT with the resources necessary to tackle a variety of projects between the Memorial Bridge and the Rosslyn neighborhood.

Volunteers will help with projects such as clearing overgrown vegetation, smoothing bumps along the trail, removing graffiti and cleaning up trash.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Rosslyn BID to strengthen the connection of the trail to the businesses, parks, and amenities like the public restrooms at Gateway Park. Rosslyn is a great place to meet up with friends for a drink or a bite to eat before or after a bike ride or run on the trail,” said Judd Isbell, president of the FoMVT. “Trails are a powerful economic generator, and our volunteers will be working this year to ensure that the Mount Vernon Trail is a safe and beautiful gateway to Rosslyn.”

On Saturday, April 8, the BID and FoMVT will hold a recreational bike ride to view the tulip gardens in Rossyln.

The first Trail Tuesday volunteer event is on April 18, and activities will continue through winter 2024.

For more information on events and volunteer opportunities, please visit mountvernontrail.org/events.