One seriously hurt in Mount Vernon shooting, police say

MOUNT VERNON, Va. — One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting in Mount Vernon early Tuesday morning.
Fairfax County Police said officers responded to a call of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Buckman Road in Mount Vernon. The victim in the shooting was taken to an area hospital and is currently in serious condition, police say.
Investigators were still on scene early Tuesday and have not released additional information about the victim.
Police are still working to determine exactly what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this case should contact Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS ( 866-411-8477 ). Tipsters can remain anonymous.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
