WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A motorcyclist is dead after a drunk driver drove him off the road in Woodbridge early Sunday morning.

Police say a Ducati motorcycle and a Toyota sedan were traveling westbound on Dale Boulevard around 2:17 a.m. when both vehicles crossed over the center median and struck two separate trees on the opposite side of the same road.

The driver of the motorcycle, John Jon Lee, 46, of Rockville, Md. was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Toyota, Katrina Nicole Thomas, 26, of Fredericksburg, Va., was transported to the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

She is now charged with driving while intoxicated.

Police say both speed and alcohol were factors in the crash and will continue to investigate.

