Dumfries, Virginia motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

The motorcyclist drove through a red light and collided with a Hyundai that two young teens and a woman were in, according to investigators.

DUMFRIES, Va. — A motorcycle crash left a man dead Sunday morning in Dumfries.

Investigators arrived at the scene just after 11 a.m. in the area of Richmond Highway and Allen Dent Road. Police said that the investigation revealed the driver of a 2006 Shadow Aero VT750 motorcycle was driving "in a reckless manner" south on Richmond Highway, according to witnesses.

Investigators went on to detail that, as the motorcycle approached the intersection, the driver allegedly drove through a red traffic signal and went on to collide with a 2015 Hyundai Tucson that had the green signal and was turning left onto northbound Richmond Highway from Allen Dent Road.

The collision caused the motorcyclist to slide into the intersection, where he then hit the front of a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500. Rescue personnel who arrived on the scene took the motorcyclist to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. Officials have identified him as 46-year-old Jason Whitaker of Quantico.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as a 50-year-old woman from Dumfries, along with13 and 14-year-old girls who were all inside the car were taken to a hospital as a precaution, but ultimately all three were released. The woman driving was not injured.