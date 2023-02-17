Mother raises more questions about school response after violent bus incident

Taylor Brock claimed a teacher at Walt Whitman Middle School was never notified about the incident despite a protective order.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The mother of a 12-year-old boy involved in a violent incident on a school bus is raising more questions about how administrators responded.

Taylor Brock shared cell phone video of her child being hit, held by his mouth, and choked by another classmate. She said the incident happened in late January, but she made the video public this week because she felt school officials were not doing enough to protect her son from the alleged bully.

It is unclear what happened the moments before the recording begins.

Brock has since filed a two-year protective order against the girl seen in the video earlier this month. She also filed assault charges against the juvenile, with a court hearing scheduled in a few weeks.

Despite the protective order, Brock claimed the kids would still find themselves near each other at Walt Whitman Middle School, including the cafeteria.

Schools must notify essential staff once there is a protective order, according to Virginia law. Guidance from the Virginia Department of Education says although schools are not legally responsible for enforcing a court order, safety should still be a priority. Officials can develop a safety plan, principals can collaborate with a parent, and a team can determine steps if the order is violated.

However, Brock is concerned after her son received an e-mail from one of his teachers since the video became public.

“It took me a lot of thinking and personal investigating to recognize that you were the person attacked on the bus," the teacher wrote. "No one told me, and one seems to be talking about you, either."

The teacher also shared words of comfort and assuredness to keep him safe in the classroom.

“That took me by surprise because I had asked the school if all the teachers and staff were informed because I gave them the protection order,” Brock said. “How are they supposed to protect my son if they don't tell the proper people about what happened?”

In a message to parents on Thursday, principal Dr. Craig Herring said, “We began a full investigation that same day. Disciplinary action is always taken in accordance with our guidelines within the Student Rights and Responsibilities, and was taken in this case. Please also know that reports of bullying are not taken lightly. We have an anonymous online form for anyone at Whitman who wishes to share concerns.”

Fairfax County Public Schools stressed they are unable to provide specific details due to federal student privacy laws.

Brock wants more preventative measures in place.

“If other children are coming forward and they don't have video, then there's no hope for them because I have video and still nothing,” she said.

The family has since hired attorneys to review the case and the determine the next appropriate steps, which could be a lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Brock has started the process to move her son to a different school.

“As a military family, we move often as it is and so the fact, he just made friends, you got to pick up and move again,” Brock added. “He’s not safe over there.”

The full letter to Walt Whitman Middle School families:

Dear Whitman Families,

I understand that recent media reports regarding a situation between two students on a school bus have caused questions and concerns for our Whitman community. Media reports do not tell a full story, and FCPS is unable to share specific details due to federal student privacy laws.

I do want to share what I can, because I want to reassure you that we take safety very seriously at Whitman Middle School. We recognize the level of trust that it takes to leave your child in our care every day, and we do not take that trust lightly. Every student in FCPS has the right to feel safe in schools.

In the case that was reported on the news, we began a full investigation that same day. Disciplinary action is always taken in accordance with our guidelines within the Student Rights and Responsibilities, and was taken in this case.

At Whitman, we have a strong belief in our mission that we will create a positive, respectful culture that sets high expectations, achievable goals, and a pathway to success for all students. This takes all of us, as a community, working together to talk to our students about appropriate conflict resolution, respect, and kindness. We will continue to have these conversations throughout our school and we ask you to do the same at home.

Please also know that reports of bullying are not taken lightly. We have an anonymous online form for anyone at Whitman who wishes to share concerns.

I welcome an open dialogue with any parents or caregivers who would like to share ideas about making Whitman a safe and welcoming environment for all.

Sincerely,