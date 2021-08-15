Mother, 2 small children die in Virginia house fire

Richmond firefighters say Jasmine Allen, 22, and two children died after being in a house fire Sunday morning.

RICHMOND, Va. — Two young children and their mother have died in a house fire in central Virginia.

The Richmond Fire Department says crews arrived at the fire about 7 a.m. Sunday and saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor.

The six people inside were taken to the hospital. The department identified those who died as 22-year-old Jasmine Allen, 4-year-old Kadene Allen and 9-month-old Jadae Copeland.

Two other occupants were in stable condition. A firefighter also was injured from burns to his hands.