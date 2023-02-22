More than a dozen guinea pigs rescued in Fairfax County

The Fairfax County Animal Shelter said they should be available for adoption next week.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — More than a dozen guinea pigs are expected to be put up for adoption by the end of the month, after the Fairfax County Animal Shelter said they were dropped off Tuesday.

The shelter posted on Facebook that someone dropped off a tub of stray guinea pigs, first thing Tuesday morning.

"You read that right - stray guinea pigs!" they posted.

According to the shelter, someone was walking their dogs at Laurel Hill Equestrian Center, when they saw a tiny black and white animal. Well, that tiny animal, turned out to be a guinea pig.

The person told the shelter they saw more, and continued to search the area for nearly an hour, until they captured all 14 of the animals.

"Phew!! These guinea pigs are resting and recuperating now, safe and sound in the shelter, and they should be available for adoption next week," the shelter posted. "Thank you so much to the people who braved the blackberry bushes to rescue these little guys and gals!"