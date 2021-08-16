A storm cell dumped rain on the Fort Hunt, Belle View, and Old Town communities around 4:30 pm.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Another round of storms left parts of Alexandria and Fairfax County underwater Monday.

Water flooded several roads in the area, including the intersection of Rippon Road and Paul Spring Parkway.

In that community, debris blocked a culvert causing a nearby stream to swell with water.

“The whole intersection was flooded,” said Fort Hunt resident Melissa Edmiston. “We could hear it. We live up the hill. You could hear it rushing down the hill. It was going into the neighbor’s yards over here.”

Fort Hunt, Mount Vernon, and Belle View got plenty of water during that storm an hour ago. This side street off the GW Parkway is partially underwater. Not too sure if that Honda will be operable… (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/NZDiqUpeQK — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 16, 2021

King Street, near the waterfront in Old Town, flooded with water for about an hour.

Parts of the George Washington Parkway in the Mount Vernon area were inundated with flooding too. A car was even submerged by floodwaters along Belle View Boulevard near the parkway.

Rob and Helene Shelton live in Belle View. They said there were mild floods throughout the area.

“It was the first time I’ve seen this much rain come down but I’m sure I’ll see it again,” Helene Shelton said.

Less than two days ago, flash flooding also impacted the Del Ray neighborhood of the city.

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said the city recently doubled its stormwater utility fee to start paying for major flood control projects.