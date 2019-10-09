LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Loudoun County Sheriff's Department is searching for two missing teenagers who are believed to have traveled to D.C. together.

Police say Caleb N. Jones, 16 of Lovettsville and Marah A. Wiseman, 16 of Purcellville may have left Loudoun county late Sunday night or sometime early Monday morning.

Jones and Wiseman are believed to have been traveling together in a silver, 2003 Chevrolet Suburban.

Jones is described as a white male, 5-feet-9 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a cross tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.

Wiseman is described as a white female, 5-feet-7 inches tall, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a piercing in her right nostril.

Anyone with information regarding the teenagers' whereabouts are asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.

