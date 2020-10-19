Body recovered from Beaverdam Reservoir believed to be lost paddleboarder

The identity of the woman has not been released yet, police say.

ASHBURN, Va. — A body recovered from the Beaverdam Reservoir in Ashburn is believed to be that of a woman who went paddleboarding by herself Thursday evening and never returned.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday evening that the body recovered from the Beaverdam Reservoir is believed to be of a 38-year-old Fairfax woman.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office -- with the help of the Virginia State Police and Fairfax County Police -- had done a thorough search of the area using both a helicopter and K9 teams since the woman went missing Thursday evening.

"We would also like to thank the community for your assistance," Loudoun County Sheriff's officials tweeted.

The identity of the woman has not been released yet.

Update 10/18/20: LCSO is saddened to announce a body believed to be that of a 38-year-old Fairfax woman was recovered from the Beaverdam Reservoir Sunday morning. The female did not return to shore after paddle boarding by herself in the Beaverdam Reservoir on October 15. — Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) October 18, 2020

Investigators continued to search around the waters at Beaverdam Reservoir on Friday for the missing woman.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the woman went paddleboarding by herself around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday.

A day later, the search for the unidentified woman brought at least one boat and several crews to the reservoir to look for any sign of her.

Normally, the scenic reservoir welcomes visitors looking to hike, fish, or spend time on the water.

However, the disappearance case has now brought worry to those who frequently swing by the site.

"I’m sad because it hits close to home," Ben Kelahan, who helps organize occasional clean-up events at Beaverdam Reservoir, told WUSA9 in an interview. "This could be somebody that I’ve run into trying to help each other out.”