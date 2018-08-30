LOUDOUN, Va. -- A missing man from Fairfax County is being sought after his car was found abandoned in Loudoun County two days ago.

His car was found on August 28 around 10:46 p.m. in the area of Piggott Bottom Road and Swanbourne Drive, officials said. They believe the man left the area on foot.

Loudoun County Sheriff's Department is currently using a drone in the search for the man.

The man was last seen in the area of Fairfax by his family. Fairfax County police searched the area with a helicopter and a K9 Unit, however had no luck finding him.

